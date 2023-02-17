NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, and an NHL Trade Deadline Big Board

Predators RFA Cody Glass hopes to stay long-term

Alex Daugherty: Nashville Predators pending restricted free agent forward Cody Glass on negotiations and his interest in staying in Nashville long-term.

“I’m not really worried about that too much. Let everything get handled in the summer, that’s why I have an agent. I let him do all that stuff. But it’s one of those things where you want to have a good year, do everything to stay.

I love Nashville. The longer I can stay would be ideal and awesome. So, just gotta keep playing good and produce and do the right things to stick around.”

NHL Trade Deadline Big Board

Chris Johnston of North Star Bets: Updated NHL Trade Deadline Big Board.

1. Timo Meier – LW – Sharks – $6 million cap hit, pending RFA

Potential fits include New Jersey, Carolina, Toronto and Buffalo.

2. Jakob Chychrun – LD – Coyotes – $4.6-million cap hit through 2024-25

Potential fits include Los Angeles and Boston.

3. Patrick Kane – RW – Blackhawks – $10.5-million cap hit, pending UFA

Potential fits include Dallas and Vegas.

4. Ryan O’Reilly – C – Blues – $7.5-million cap hit, pending UFA

Potential fits include Minnesota, Carolina and Toronto.

5. Erik Karlsson – RD – Sharks – $11.5-million cap hit through 2026-27

6. Vladislav Gavrikov – LD – Blue Jackets – $2.8-million cap hit, pending UFA

7. Jonathan Toews – C – Blackhawks – $10.5-million cap hit, pending UFA

Colorado could be an intriguing fit.

8. Tyler Bertuzzi – LW – Red Wings – $4.75-million cap hit, pending UFA

9. Ivan Barbashev – C/LW – Blues – $2.25-million cap hit, pending UFA

Vegas is viewed as a potential fit.

10. Jake McCabe – LD/RD – Blackhawks – $4-million cap hit through 2024-25

11. Luke Schenn – RD – Canucks – $850,000 cap hit, pending UFA

12. Sam Lafferty – C/LW – Blackhawks – $1.15-million cap hit through 2023-24

13. James van Riemsdyk – LW – Flyers $7-million cap hit, pending UFA

Minnesota could be a potential fit.

14. Jesse Puljujarvi – RW – Oilers – $3-million cap hit, pending RFA

15. Joel Edmundson – LD – Canadiens – $3.5-million cap hit through 2023-24

16. Shayne Gostisbehere – LD/RD – Coyotes – $4.5-million cap hit, pending UFA

Gostisbehere is an option for the Oilers

17. Brock Boeser – RW – Canucks – $6.65-million cap hit through 2024-25

Potential fits include Minnesota and New Jersey.

18. Nick Bjugstad – C – Arizona Coyotes – $900,000 cap hit, pending UFA

19. Gustav Nyquist – RW/LW – Blue Jackets – $5.5-million cap hit, pending UFA

20. Sean Monahan – C – Canadiens – $6.375-million cap hit, pending UFA

21. Max Domi – C/LW – Blackhawks – $3-million cap hit, pending UFA

22. Karel Vejmelka – G – Coyotes – $2.725-million cap hit through 2024-25

Los Angeles could be an intriguing fit

23. Olli Maatta – LD – Red Wings – $2.25-million cap hit, pending UFA

24. Damon Severson – RD – Devils – $4.166-million cap hit, pending UFA

25. Vitali Kravtsov – RW – Rangers – $875,000 cap hit, pending RFA