NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, and the Chicago Blackhawks

The value of no-trade or no-moves

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Mattias Ekholm didn’t get any trade protection in his new four-year contract. Roman Josi is the only Nashville Predator to have trade protection now that Pekka Rinne is retired.

“It’s always been a situation where ownership has never wanted or allow us to do (no-moves),” Poile said Thursday. “That’s their prerogative. … It’s largely been out of my hands.’’

Predators GM David Poile doesn’t think a no-trade is a deal breaker for most players. Ekholm’s agent Kurt OVerhardt said some teams have a strict policy. There is a give and take. No trade protection may mean another year on the contract or a bit more one.

Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen doesn’t want any no-movement clauses and is okay with limited no-trade clauses.

Predators forward Filip Forsberg is a pending UFA and extension haven’t really started yet. If he’s not extended by the March 21st trade deadline, they could listen to offers.

Believe that in the past the Tampa Bay Lightning have approached Steven Stamkos about waiving his no-movement clause to help out their salary cap situation but he was not interested in playing elsewhere.

Strome’s days in Chicago appear to be numbered

Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: Don’t think Dylan Strome will last much longer with the Chicago Blackhawks. Strome is basically their 14th forward and requires waivers to be sent to the AHL.

The Blackhawks have actively been listening to offers for Strome dating back to the trade deadline last year.

Wouldn’t it be better for the Blackhawks to have Strome as an insurance policy for a potential playoff team instead of a third- or fourth-round pick? How Jonathan Toews is able to hold up is not known. Kirby Dach has never played a full season.

The Blackhawks signing Erik Gustavsson was a smart one. He’ll be on a short leash and once Wyatt Kalynuk and Caleb Jones return to the lineup, Gustavsson will likely be the odd man out. He could get sent to the AHL or possibly claimed.