NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, and the Colorado Avalanche

The Nashville Predators are talking to teams about Yaroslav Askarov

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Surprise Summer Emergency Pod episode on Nashville Predators goaltender Jaroslav Askarov not wanting to play in the AHL next season and what the Predators are saying.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“There was a trade in the NHL on Tuesday. Cody Glass was traded to Pittsburgh. Nashville needed cap room. They were tight after everything they did. Glass needed a fresh start, and he will get it in Pittsburgh.

I don’t think that’s the only bit of business that the Predators are considering right now. I think the other one is Askarov, their young goalie that they have been, for several weeks now they’ve kind of said to teams, let us know what you think. What the market is for him, because I do think they’re going to do something.

I believe the one thing is Askarov has indicated to both the Predators and, and it’s kind of been floating around league-wide, is that he doesn’t want to go to the American Hockey League. He wants to play in the NHL next year.

So I think there are some teams who are kind of looking at it like, if we want to acquire this guy, we better make sure we have space to play him. Because there’s no point in acquiring him if he’s going to be unhappy or he’s going to be uncertain about his future. So I think that’s one of the things that’s being discussed right now.”

Teams think the Colorado Avalanche will sign Mikko Rantanen to an extension

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Surprise Summer Emergency Pod episode on the Colorado Avalanche and Mikko Rantanen.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I did have some teams tell me that they do think that there’s some optimism that Colorado and Rantanen can get something done.

You know, like you start to do your planning a year out. You know, they’re starting to take (Leon) Draisaitl off their boards because they think that’s going to get done in Edmonton. And I had some teams tell me they don’t have any reason to believe right now that Rantanen is going to be a hard one to get done, either. So you know, we’ll see where that goes.”