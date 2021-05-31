NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, and the Edmonton Oilers

Three players the Nashville Predators will need to make decisions on

Joe Rexrode of The Athletic: The Nashville Predators need to figure out this offseason what to with forwards Ryan Johansen, Matt Duchene and Mikael Granlund.

Granlund is a pending unrestricted free agent and they should look to re-sign him.

They could look at trading one or both of Johansen and Duchene but that could prove difficult. Maybe they could somehow convince the Seattle Kraken to select one of them.

Six players the Edmonton Oilers will need to make decisions on

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: The Edmonton Oilers moved Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to left wing. Even if they are able to re-sign him, they’ll still need to add a left winger. If they can’t re-sign him, they may be looking to two top-six left wingers.

The Oilers have some decisions to make and some salary cap space to work with this offseason. They do have some free agents they may look to re-sign.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – His next contract should start with a five. GM Ken Holland could save on RNH and let him go to free agency and use that cap space to try and find two left wingers. He’ll likely want six years at $6 million with offering five years at $5.6 million per.

Adam Larsson – He wants to stay and they may not need to give him a raise. Would offer him four years at $3.75 million per.

Tyson Barrie – Took a one-year deal and will be looking to cash in on a long-term deal. Some GMs could offer seven years and $45 million. The Oilers may let him walk.

Mike Smith – The Oilers should bring him back on a two-year deal at $1.75 million per and transition into a backup. They need to find a younger starter. Options could be Chris Driedger, Joonas Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins.

James Neal – He carries a $5.75 million cap hit for two more years. A buyout would cost the Oilers a $1.92 million cap hit for the next four years. Ideally, they would be able to trade him while retaining half his salary. Could they move him in a package deal for a goalie? Could they convince the Seattle Kraken?

Mikko Koskinen – A year left at $4.5 million. A buyout would cost the Oilers $1.5 million for two years. Could the Oilers find a trade partner while retaining salary? Burying him in the minors would save them $1.125 million off the cap.