NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, and the Montreal Canadiens

Predators top centers are available

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta reported that the Nashville Predators have may center Ryan Johansen available for trade and Pierre LeBrun reported this week that Matt Duchene could be exposed for the expansion draft.

Both players carry an $8 million salary cap hit. Johansen has four years left on his deal and Duchene has five. It’s not known if the Predators are willing to retain any salary.

There has been some talk with the Seattle Kraken about one of the two ending up there. A side deal may be needed.

With Weber’s future in doubt, it creates a big hole for the Canadiens

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber and the seriousness of his ankle and knee.

“He’s out for next year and beyond that, there’s a possibility that he’s played his last game. But that’s not 100 per cent yet.”

He’ll likely be exposed for the expansion draft now.

Darren Dreger said that the NHL is going through the Weber information and are not certain if he’ll play again or not. He hasn’t been placed on the LTIR with the notion that he’ll never play again as others have.

“What makes it different is the timing and all that’s going on in this offseason starting with the upcoming expansion process so there’s no guarantee that the NHL is going to grant the Montreal Canadiens and Weber full LTIR but there’s no guarantee they won’t either.”

Sportsnet: The news coming down this week about Shea Weber and his playing future, it quickly changed their expansion plans and create a big hole in their lineup for next season. Friedman on Hockey Central at Noon yesterday.