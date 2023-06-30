NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators and the New York Rangers

The Predators will be looking for some short-term free agents

Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean: After buying out the remaining three years of Matt Duchene‘s contract and the trading on Ryan Johansen earlier in the week, the Nashville Predators have about $24.2 million in projected salary cap space.

Predators GM Barry Trotz has been looking to shed some of his long-term contracts and will be looking for short-term deals in free agency as they ‘reset.’

“For the most part, we are looking for cultural pieces. We’re looking for more short-term people that can help us win, but at the same time, leaving enough room for when our young guys are ready,” Trotz said. “I don’t want to get tied up into long term contracts for the number of young players that we have. I’ve been very transparent with the agents and the players on that.”

The Preds have also moved the contracts of Nino Niedierreiter, Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot and Mikael Granlund before the deadline in February.

The Rangers are limited this offseason but some potential free agent targets

Vince Z. Mercogliano of Lohud: Free agency opens up tomorrow but the New York Rangers don’t have a lot to work with. They have $11.76 million in projected salary cap space but with six to nine roster spots to fill. A good chunk of that will go to RFAs K’Andre Miller and Alexis Lafreniere.

Five of their top seven paid players have full no-movement clauses – Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider and Vincent Trocheck, plus captain Jacob Trouba – and Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin aren’t going anywhere.

Unless they decide to move Kaapo Kakko, Filip Chytil, Lafreniere or Miller, GM Chris Drury won’t have many options this offseason. Don’t get the sense the Rangers will attach an asset to trade Barclay Goodrow.

Possible free agent targets for the Rangers that they might be able to fit in.

Forwards – Noel Acciari, Nick Bjugstad, and Garnet Hathaway.

Left-handed defensemen – Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Carson Soucy, and Marc Staal.

Goalies – Alex Lyon and David Rittich.

Over 35 goalies at a low salary with performance bonuses – Brian Elliott, Thomas Greiss, James Reimer, Jonathan Quick, Semyon Varlamov and Cam Talbot.

Kevin Weekes: Highly likely that goaltender Jonathan Quick will sign with the Rangers.

Arthur Staple: Source saying the it’s “very, very likely” that Quick will sign with the Rangers on July 1st.