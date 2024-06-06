NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

The Nashville Predators still want to extend Juuse Saros and would like some top-nine help

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz plans on speaking with Kevin Epp, the agent for Juuse Saros, this week in Buffalo. Trotz wants to sign Saros to a contract extension after July 1st.

The Predators will be looking to upgrade their blue line and will be among the teams looking at Brett Pesce.

Trotz also wants to upgrade their top nine.

“We relied heavily on one line last year, the Ryan O’Reilly line. They all had career years on that line. But I’m looking for more scoring. I’m looking at the trade market. I’m looking at free agency. And some options internally.”

Don’t think the Preds will be in on someone like Jake Guentzel but maybe some of the second-tier forwards.

There are some UFAs that might interest the Pittsburgh Penguins but they’d may need to move out some salary

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: (mailbag) would be surprised if Jake Guentzel signed back with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He’d have to be okay with taking a discount if he were to sign back. Don’t think he was too happy with how he left and they didn’t make a legit attempt to re-sign him. The Pens have limited cap space and holes in their roster. He could be looking for six years at $9 million per.

The Penguins will be active this offseason looking to get younger and faster. The blue line and in net may look very similar. Changes could be coming to their bottom six.

Believe GM Kyle Dubas will find a way to trade Reilly Smith and his contract. If the Penguins were to try and trade Tristan Jarry, there probably would be someone interested. If they do move him, they’d need to find another goalie (possibly two).

Not sure they would be able to unload Ryan Graves and his $15 million remaining. If they could, fitting in Guentzel would make more sense.

Pending UFAs that might interest the Penguins include Jake DeBrusk, Max Domi, and Anthony Duclair.