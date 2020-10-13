NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, and the Winnipeg Jets

Predators looking for top-six help

The Fourth Period: The Nashville Predators have just over $13.5 million in salary cap space and are looking for at least one top-six forward.

It’s not known if the Predators have an internal budget or if they could be a cap team.

It is believed the Predators are interested in UFA winger Mike Hoffman. Other teams believed to have some interest in Hoffman include the Columbus Blue Jackets, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, and possibly the Calgary Flames and Colorado Avalanche.

Hoffman could make a decision today.

The Jets are still looking to add a top-four defenseman

Murat Ates of The Athletic: The Winnipeg Jets are still looking to add a top-four defenseman. They don’t have a lot of salary cap space to work with. Bryan Little will be placed on the LTIR when the season starts.

Restricted free agents Jack Roslovic and Sami Niku are still not signed and multiple sources are saying that the Jets are shopping them.

There were reports Sunday night that they were close to trading for Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt. (He was traded to the Vancouver Canucks last night for a third-round pick).

The Golden Knights might look at trading left-handed Alec Martinez.

The Florida Panthers could be looking to move defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, and the Jets should be interested in someone like Weegar. The 26-year old Weeger is an RFA and looking for a longer-term deal, which might give the Jets a pause for concern.

Could the Jets gain some salary cap space by moving Mathieu Perreault by retaining salary or adding Niku to the deal? If the Jets were to acquire Weegar, and since he’s filed for salary arbitration, another buyout window would open and they could look to buyout Perreault.

UFA defenseman Travis Hamonic has family ties to Winnipeg but the Jets may not be interested in giving him significant money or term.