NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators – Filip Forsberg and David Poile

Filip Forsberg still saying he wants to stay in Nashville

John Glennon of NHL.com: Nashville Predators pending UFA winger once again said that he hopes to be back with the team next season.

“I’ve said that since Day One: The goal is to come back here,” Forsberg said. “The business side is completely different than the on-ice side. just kind of have to wait and see and play it out.

“There’s been obviously some progression throughout the season from where we started in September, and me and my agent and are going to be in ongoing conversation in the process. We’ll just have to see where we end.”

The sides held talks during the season but were paused after the trade deadline.

“I don’t want to give you guys too much information on the negotiations and stuff,” Forsberg said. “But … there was progress all the way up until the Trade Deadline, and after that, the teams were set and obviously nothing was going to happen at that point. We just focused on playing well for the rest of the season and playing well in the playoffs. I’m sure the talks will start progressing again and we’ll see what happens.”

Some questions for the Predators

Adam Vingan of The Athletic: The Nashville Predators playoff loss to the Colorado Avalanche makes it four years in a row without a playoff series win.

Two questions for the Predators.

“What is the plan for when Poile, 72, is no longer GM?

Would the organization benefit from adding someone with a fresh perspective to the front office?”

David Poile is 72-years-old and carries both the GM and President of Hockey Operations titles.

Head coach John Hynes’ contract is up.

Filip Forsberg is a pending UFA and will the Predators want to spend the money to keep him.

