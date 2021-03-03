NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators GM David Poile On Where The Team Sits

Predators won’t know where they sit until after their road trip

102.5 The Game: Nashville Predators GM David Poile when asked if he needs to see a little more from the team or if he thinks the team has turned the corner.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I think it’s a combination of things as it always is. There is no question that our play has improved. Things that we were really negative on at the beginning of the year, specifically our power play and penalty killing have much improved in the last few games. A lot of our breakdowns had allowed to goals against which is certainly partly due to our improved goaltending. There is a lot of things to be positive about. The lines have been somewhat the same the last three or four games. You see a young player like Tolvanen now that has three goals and has really helped us on the power play. And now we go into, we played Columbus, we played Detroit, now we have a whole series of games with Carolina, Florida, back to Carolina, Tampa Bay, Florida, the top three teams in our division with a sprinkled in game with Dallas. It’s another one of those makeup games. So I would say after we have this homestand and we go away for 16 days long road trip, I would pretty well think we’d have a good barometer of what we felt about our team at that point.”

