NHL Rumors: Nazem Kadri, Rasmus Sandin, and the New York Islanders

A Nazem Kadri signing could take some time as teams need to clear space

Peter Baugh: A source is saying that multiple teams are looking to clear salary cap space to be able to sign free agent Nazem Kadri.

Kadri is only interested in contending teams and has ruled out ones that aren’t.

There are lots of moving pieces here. It could take some time for things to play out.

Scott Billeck: Have seen the rumor linking the Winnipeg Jets and Kadri.

If Kadri is only looking at contending teams, the Jets won’t be high on his list.

The Maple Leafs need to make a move

James Mirtle: After the Toronto Maple Leafs signed Calle Jarnkrok, it’s obvious that they’ll need to make a trade given their salary cap situation and RFAs in Pierre Engvall and Rasmus Sandin.

The Islanders should offer sheet Rasmus Sandin

Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now: The New York Islanders have improved their blue line by adding Alexander Romanov but they still have a hole to fill on their blue line.

Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello should send an offer sheet to Toronto Maple Leafs RFA defenseman Rasmus Sandin. Given the Maple Leafs salary cap situation and the Islanders need, it would make a lot of sense.

Lamoriello was running the Leafs when they drafted Sandin, and now Islanders European Scout Jim Paiafito was also with the Leafs.

Sandin could line up on the third pairing with Scott Mayfield which would round out a nice top-six.

The Islanders could offer $4.1 million and would only cost a second-round pick. That would be hard for the Maple Leafs to match.

Lamoriello hasn’t done a lot to improve the Islanders over the years

Chris Botta: “Lamoriello has done good and bad with the Islanders. But four years in, almost all of his most valuable players today were acquired during the Snow administration and he undid his own greatest move by firing Trotz. Asking for Lou to be better is not asking a lot.”