NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers

Josh Anderson Continued To Be Linked To The Devils

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: Engels writes while the Devils are being linked to Timo Meier of the San Jose Sharks, a player that could fit into what the Devils are doing is Josh Anderson.

Anderson, like Meier, is a big body the Devils can use in their top six. However, Meier has scored 31 goals compared to Anderson, who has scored 16 goals. But Anderson over his last 13 games has eight points including five goals.

NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and Timo Meier

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald has stated his mission is to add a top-six winger to his group that is controllable. Meier and Anderson are both controllable assets. One is going to cost more than the other. Not to mention if the Devils get Meier and push his extension down the road, his qualifying offer is $10 million.

Anderson carries a $5.5 million salary cap hit over the next four seasons. In the final two seasons, his salary will shrink even more. But questions remain do the Canadiens want to move him and do the Devils want to bring in a guy like Anderson?

Cheaper Options Outside of Timo Meier For The Devils

Ryan Novozinsky of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com: Novozinsky writes as the price for Timo Meier starts to skyrocket, which may include a player like Dawson Mercer along with Alexander Holtz and picks. However, as Martin Brodeur stated he does not want to mortgage the future of this team going forward.

NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins

Fitzgerald has been known for under-the-radar type deals, especially at the deadline. And is not afraid of spending on a rental to add depth to his team even with the priority being a top-six winger. The Devils have been linked to players like Adam Henrique, Sam Reinhart, and Ivan Barbashev. All of whom as Novozinsky writes could be cheaper than Meier especially if the Devils cannot get him without giving up a player like Mercer.

Patrick Kane Is Still A Target For The New York Rangers

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: The Eastern Conference is only going to become more of a gauntlet if the Devils or Carolina Hurricanes land Timo Meier. The Rangers filled a need in their top six with the acquisition of Vladimir Tarasenko, but there is still a way for them to land Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane.

The Rangers held out Vitali Kravtsov and Jake Leschyshyn for roster management reasons. Kravtsov has made it clear he wants to be traded from New York. The Rangers do not have much cap space to work with even if Kane is retained at 50 percent by Chicago.

NHL Rumors: Where Does Patrick Kane Land? Does Health Play A Factor?

One way to make this deal work would be for the Rangers to waive Kravstov to save $2 million in cap space. According to CapFriendly, subtracting Kravtsov from the roster on Wednesday (March 1st) would add just under another $2 million in deadline capital.

With Chicago retaining half, and another team retaining half of Kane’s salary, the $2.625 million would fit under the cap. Again it comes down to Kane himself who has yet to indicate if he wants to be traded or not. One thing is known he wanted to go to New York.