NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, and the Calgary Flames

The New Jersey Devils will talk to Timo Meier‘s agent this week, Jesper Bratt has an offer

Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said on Tuesday at the NHL Scouting Combine that he plans to talk to Timo Meier’s agent, Claude Lemieux this week about a long-term contract extension.

“We would love nothing better to tie him up long term. That’s our goal. That’s what Claude and I will go through.

“I want them to understand what New Jersey is, what the organization is, the living — I think New Jersey is a diamond in the rough — the travel, all the positive things. Give him a chance to settle in and go: ‘OK, I hope you want to be here.’ Those are some of the things we’ll go through.”

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Believe that the New Jersey Devils have made an eight-year contract offer to restricted free agent forward Jesper Bratt.

Will Bratt want to go max term or would he prefer something a little shorter and go for a bigger contract when the salary cap goes up a little more?

doesn’t think talks with Timo Meier’s reps are underway but believe they are next up on the Devils agenda.

The Calgary Flames could be nearing a coaching decision soon

TSN: Darren Dreger says the Calgary Flames are in their second round of interviews and a decision could be made this weekend or sometime next week. The Flames may be looking at the price tag given they’re paying Darryl Sutter over $8 million over two years.

“They’ve interviewed Travis Green. There’s also Todd Reirden who’s an experienced man who is definitely in the mix. There are internal guys like Ryan Huska and Mitch Love and a couple of lesser experienced individuals in Alex Tanguay and Marc Savard.”