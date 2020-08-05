NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, and the Calgary Flames

Offseason Subban trade seems unlikely, trade and free agents target options for the Devils

Corey Masisak of The Athletic: (mailbag) Believe that it’s possible that a few New Jersey Devils players could head to Europe before the next NHL season begins. Don’t think that Jack Hughes would be one of them. Jesper Bratt and Jesper Boqvist could play for their hometown teams. Cory Schneider has a Swiss passport and could play there if he wanted.

Believe that the odds of the Devils trading defenseman P.K. Subban are slim. When he was traded to the Devils, Nashville Predators GM David Poile said that Devils were the only team who would take on his full $9 million cap hit. He has two years left his deal and is owed only $10 million in total salary. The Devils could retain 50 percent and at $4.5 million he might interest some teams. A good start to next season could increase his trade value at the trade deadline.

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Alex Killorn could be a trade target for the Devils. He has a 16-team no-trade clause, so the Devils could be on his list. He has three years left on his deal, and that could be a good term for the Devils.

Pending UFA defensemen that might interest the Devils include Brenden Dillon, Radko Gudas, T.J. Brodie, Chris Tanev and Dylan DeMelo.

Cheaper UFA forward options could be Craig Smith and Jesper Fast.

Flames could have different look next season, offseason need up front, goaltending option and Gaudreau

Scott Cruickshank of The Athletic: (mailbag) A quick playoff exit could mean the Calgary Flames make changes to their core.

The No. 4 pick in the 2014 NHL draft, Sam Bennett, hasn’t produced like they had hoped. He’s not a bust though. Wouldn’t expect him to be one of seven forwards the Flames protect for the Seattle expansion draft – Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan, Elias Lindholm, Matthew Tkachuk, Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane, Dillon Dubé.

The Flames should look for a right-handed winger this offseason, someone that can score that has some size and grit. One option might be Columbus Blue Jackets Josh Anderson. He is a pending RFA with arbitration rights. He’s coming off a $2.1 million deal and shoulder surgery in March.

A playoff run by goaltender Cam Talbot could mean he’ll be looking for more than his current $2.75 million. The Flames could look at Robin Lehner who is four years younger than Talbot.

The assumption that Johnny Gaudreau won’t sign a long-term extension with the Flames has been around for a while now. He has two years left on his deal at $6.75 million and would be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the deal. GM Brad Treliving won’t be actively shopping Gaudreau but he’d be crazy not to listen to trade offers.