NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and the Draft, Chicago Blackhawks Coaching Candidates

Devils are still open to moving their first-round pick, which is now No. 2

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the weekend about the 2022 NHL draft and the New Jersey Devils.

“Now, one other situation to keep an eye on, the draft. A couple weeks ago Tom Fitzgerald, the Devils general manager was asked by a local reporter if he would consider moving the Devils first-round pick. And he said as every general manager should, of course, we would do anything that would make us better.

Well since then the Devils finished second, and the No. 2 overall pick in the lottery.

Does it stay, or do the Devils pull it back? Well, the information we have is that the Devils will still consider it, and will still consider the possibility of moving the No. 2 overall pick, and are in the process of some time over the next couple of weeks, firming up a list of players that they would consider moving that pick for.

So it could be interesting near the top of the draft. Ottawa has also indicated publically it will consider moving No. 7 as well.

Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports: One of the main priorities for Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson this offseason will be hiring a head coach.

“We want someone that’s going to come in and grow with the team,” Davidson said. “We don’t want any stopgap options. We’re looking to bring someone in that’s going to come and be a part of this for a long time.”

They are looking for a coach who will hold players accountable, who wants to play an up-tempo game and didn’t matter if they are a ‘hard-nosed veteran or a young up-and-comer.’

10 potential candidates for the Blackhawks are Jeff Blashill, Spencer Carbery, Travis Green, Derek King, Derek Lalonde, Jim Montgomery, David Quinn, Rick Tocchet, Mike Vellucci and Pascal Vincent.

Other high profile coaches that didn’t make the list include Mike Babcock, Randy Carlyle, Peter DeBoer, Claude Julien, Paul Maurice, John Tortorella and Barry Trotz.