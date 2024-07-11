NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, and the New York Rangers

The New Jersey Devils tried to trade for Brenden Dillon at the trade deadline

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now: Brenden Dillon signed with the New Jersey Devils are the start of free agency. The Devils tried to trade for Dillon at this past year’s NHL trade deadline, according to Dillion himself on Sportsnet’s The Hockey PDOcast.

“But when Jersey came, I mean, I know there was interest from them at the trade deadline this year,” Dillon explained. “And of course, with Winnipeg, we were having a strong season and they weren’t going to be moving any UFAs.”

The New York Rangers still have some offseason business to attend to

Vince Z. Mercogliano of Lohud: The dog days of summer may be here. From July 4th to training camp last year there were only six trades made. (We’re at two trades this year after July 4th)

The New York Rangers have spoken to the Anaheim Ducks about forward Frank Vatrano. The Ducks could hold onto Vatrano and see if they can get more bids at the trade deadline.

The Rangers have two remaining RFAs, defensemen Ryan Lindgren and Braden Schneider. It sounds like they are making progress on a bridge deal for Schneider for two or three years at $2.5 million according to a source.

Lindgren has a qualifying offer of $3.6 million. He’s open to a long-term contract but it would be closer to $4 million.

Things are a little messy with Rangers and Jacob Trouba. It is well within his right to not want to leave with the no-movement clause before July 1st, and a 15-team no-trade list after. If they were able to trade him, next up on their depth chart is Casey Fitzgerald and free agency is looking thin as well.

After next season, Alexis Lafrenière, K’Andre Miller, and Igor Shesterkin will need new, big deals, and keeping Trouba’s $8 million would really challenge the cap. It might be easier to trade Trouba after next year with only one year left. Also, a buyout could be an option with a $4 million savings for 2025-26 and a cap of $2 million in 2026-27.

A source said that the Rangers weren’t thrilled with the trade offers they got for Kaapo Kakko around the draft as teams wanted to buy low. If they were to move Kakko, they would need to get someone who can play in the NHL. A good season may bring a higher trade value but also a higher contract demand after next season.