NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Devils looking at goaltending options

Corey Masisak of The Athletic: The New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff when asked if they are looking at adding another veteran goalie after Corey Crawford announced his retirement.

“It is something we’ve had discussions about. I know we’re aware of how well Wedgewood has played (in camp). He’s got some NHL games. The better he plays, the better days he has, that’s obviously what we’re looking for. I think he was here competing for an opportunity, and his compete has been great. His practices and games have been excellent. “But we have had discussions on, ‘Is there a better solution? Is there a better guy?’ I think we do that with every position, regardless of somebody being out.”

Free agents that could be options for the Devils include Jimmy Howard (unsigned), Craig Anderson (PTO Washington), Garrett Sparks (PTO – Calgary) and Zane McIntyre (PTO – Arizona)

No talks between Frederik Andersen and the Toronto Maple Leafs

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on if there have been any new developments on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen, who is entering the final year of his contract.

“It’s my understanding that the two sides have not talked about his contract since July, so it’s been quite a while and crickets since then. But, I think both sides are comfortable with that. Now, of note Freddy Andersen’s agent is Claude Lemieux and his track record normally is not to negotiate during the season for a client of his that’s a pending UFA. He think it’s a distraction. Does it mean he couldn’t make an exception if the Leafs come to the table mid-season with something that Freddy Andersen is really excited about? But for now, the idea is that both sides are comfortable that he starts the year and perhaps plays out his contract.”

