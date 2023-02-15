NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and Timo Meier

Devils Are Willing To Give Up Assets In Blockbuster Deal But Do Not Want To Mortgage Future

Ryan Novozinsky of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com: Novozinsky writes the Devils general Manager Tom Fitzgerald has made his intentions clear at the deadline, he wants to be a buyer and make a hockey trade to improve his hockey club. Ultimately, his goal is to add a top-six winger that is controllable.

The Devils continued to be linked to San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier. The Sharks are looking for three assets as Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now has noted. The Devils have a deep prospect pool and are ranked number 2 by Scott Wheeler of the Athletic. So the Devils have the ability to make the trade happen.

However, despite the deep prospect pool, management remains cautious about mortgaging the future in a blockbuster trade.

“At the end of the day, we’re not going to impair what we want to do going forward in the future,” Devils Executive Vice President Martin Brodeur told NJ Advanced Media. “We have to be careful what kind of impact we want to do this year.”

The qualifying offer of $10 million on a one-year deal has scared teams away. And while the Devils have cap space, they have players they need to sign too. This will rest on Fitzgerald what kind of package he can send to the Sharks for Meier that does not hurt their future.

Devils and Sharks Continue To Talk Meier

Pierre LeBrun of The Got Yer Back Podcast: In the recent Got Yer Back Pod with Ryan Rishaug and Mike Johnson, LeBrun notes that New Jersey is super motivated over the past couple of weeks and there have been more talks in the past 48 hours between the Devils and Sharks.

“I think Tom Fitzgerald is pretty motivated to find a fit there for the Devils. But that deal will not only hinge on finding the final package, which has to include three assets. And I don’t think the Devils would be comfortable trading for Timo Meier unless he is signed to an extension.

My understanding as we tape this is that the agent Claude Lemieux still has not been given permission to speak directly to teams. Which is fine. What Mike Grier is doing is bringing all these trade talks to the finish line with a couple of teams. I know what is on the table and then bring in the agent.”