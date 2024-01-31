NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils Goalie Move Could Wait Until Summer

The Devils Could Wait To Make the Goalie Move Until Summer and What Does the Rest of the Market Look Like

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined the Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play segment on Monday with Steve Kouleas and Martin Biron and was asked what the goalie market could look like at the trade deadline, specifically around the New Jersey Devils.

Steve Kouleas: “Okay, our crease conundrum. What are you hearing? What is most likely to happen for teams that have three and others that I’m assuming, like Edmonton, would like to upgrade their unless they think Jack Campbell‘s coming back and will be the backup to Stuart Skinner. And, of course, New Jersey’s front and center as well. What are you hearing?”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah, I mean, a lot of eyes are on the Devils and what Tom Fitzgerald is going to do. Not just looking to upgrade the d-corps but also goaltending. Is now the time with all their injuries, and as they continue to battle for wildcard positioning is now the time to go out and get a goaltender.

I think if the New Jersey Devils make a major move for a goaltender, it’s somebody with term. I think this is complicated to do now. And I think it might likely be better served as an offseason move, and you use all the injury bug this season as the excuse, a legitimate excuse, but still an excuse as to how the season kind of has gone and then you kind of go all in and into solidifying your crease in the summer unless something falls into their lap.

We know they’ve reached out to Calgary and inquired about Jacob Markstrom. They have interest in both Tanev and Hanifin. Although I think they’ve been leaning towards the Hanifin approach.

And there are other options like the Canadiens still have Jake Allen there. If they can move him, and if they can get a high pick for him as part of the deal, then they’ll do it. If they don’t get the asking price, they’ll stick with the three-headed monster in the crease for the rest of the season. Not ideal, not what Kent Hughes would like to do. But if push comes to show up, they seem to be prepared to do that.

There are other teams and other options that have expiring contracts. I mentioned San Jose earlier with a couple of expiring deals. Detroit has gotten back in the mix. So we’re not hearing too much on James Reimer. He’s a pending UFA. I think whether it’s Markstrom, Gibson, or Merzlikins, the big that are available, so to speak, I might be more served for the summer.

The wild card is in all of this, and they are battling for a wild card spot, Juuse Saros. I think if something does happen there, it’s more likely to occur in the summer. But they’re willing to listen, and if the right deal presents itself and it would be a blockbuster type of move, then that, to me, that’s the kind of goalie wildcard play that might factor in here.

I’m curious if a team like LA had a serious interest in him a couple of years ago, I wonder if they circle back and explore that possibility.”