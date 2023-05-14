NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils – Jesper Bratt, Erik Haula, and Ryan Graves

The New Jersey Devils had their locker room clean out on Saturday, May 13th after being eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald‘s real work now begins as the Devils have numerous RFAs and UFAs to re-sign. It is going to be a more active off-season than most people thought it would be.

Some of those free agents indicated their status going forward with the team during their exit interviews.

Erik Haula Wants To Return To New Jersey

Amanda Stein, Lead Reporter, Devils.com: Erik Haula after the Devils lost in Game 5 said, “We’ll be back, hopefully, I’ll be back here to put this jersey on again. I have faith in this team, I’d love to be here and be part of it. I think it’s going to be a bright future and I want to be a part of it.”

Haula doubled down about wanting to return to the Devils when he asked during his exit interviews.

Ryan Novozinsky of NJ Advanced Media: Erik Haula: “I don’t want to play for any other team. I want to come back here.”

Amanda Stein: “This is where I want to be. This is my family.”

Haula continued, “I was in Tom Fitzgerald‘s office this morning saying he wants to stay here and wants to get something done as soon as possible.”

Amanda Stein: Haula made it clear to Fitzgerald on his contract, “Let’s get it done.”

Jesper Bratt is Confident He Will Remain With The Devils

All eyes will be on the contract negotiations of Jesper Bratt and Timo Meier this offseason. Considering how the last two contract negotiations have gone.

James Nichols of the Fourth Period: Contract talks continue to be ongoing, but it is a frustrating negotiation for both sides. The target AAV Fitzgerald appears to be in and around $8 million.

During his exit interview, Bratt sounded very confident he was going to remain with the Devils.

James Nichols of the Fourth Period: “I have full confidence in my agent and Tom (Fitzgerald) that we’ll get (my contract) done.”

“we’ll get it done. I’ll see you guys for the next couple of years to come.”

Ryan Graves Unsure If He Will Return

The Devils have several key UFAs this summer one of whom is defenceman Ryan Graves.

During his exit interview, Graves was not sure what his future will bring with the Devils

James Nichols of the Fourth Period: “I know there’s a business side of things. We’ll see what happens.”

Mackenzie Blackwood is Open To Return But Wants an Opportunity

Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood revealed during his exit interviews he was dealing with an MCL and groin injury.

Like Graves, there is some uncertainty surrounding Blackwood’s future with the Devils as he is third now on the depth chart.

James Nichols of the Fourth Period : Blackwood said he is open to a return but you also “want to go where the opportunity is.”