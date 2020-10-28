NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, Offer Sheets, and the Winnipeg Jets

Sonny Sachdeva of Sportsnet: Former Los Angeles Kings assistant GM Michael Futa at the NHL Draft on offer sheets and the New Jersey Devils.

“I think they’re another team that’s primed for an offer sheet,” Futa said during that early October broadcast. “And I can tell you that because I did not get the job as general manager there and it was a big part of the interview, talking about how much they wanted to give out an offer sheet.”

Top candidates to receive an offer sheet.

Tier I – Mathew Barzal (Islanders).

Tier II – Anthony Cirelli (Lightning), Mikhail Sergachev (Lightning) and Pierre-Luc Dubois (Blue Jackets).

Tier III – Roope Hintz (Stars), Ethan Bear (Oilers) and Anthony Mantha (Red Wings).

Jets defenseman hasn’t asked for a trade

TSN: Winnipeg Jets restricted free agent defenseman Sami Niku hasn’t asked for a trade. The Jets currently have $27,144 in cap space and Niku has found his name in the rumor mill this offseason.

“I wouldn’t comment on that normally. But no, we haven’t (asked the Jets for a trade),” Curran told Jason Bell of the Winnipeg Free Press. “It’s been out there mentioned. But it didn’t come from us. “(Niku) has set up shop there. For a kid not to go back to Finland during this whole pandemic process, that should say a lot about his desire to be there.”

The Jets can LTIR Bryan Little and his $5.29 million when the season starts. Jack Roslovic is another RFA and has been in the rumor mill as well.