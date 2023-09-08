NHL Rumors: New York Islanders and Montreal Canadiens

What Does Islanders Radio Silence Mean For Zach Parise and Tomas Tatar?

Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News: As Rosner writes it is typical for general manager Lou Lamoriello not to announce anything. That has been his DNA ever since he was the GM of the New Jersey Devils. But it is odd the Islanders have not announced anything else outside of the trio of forwards on July 1st.

NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane Eyeing a Reunion with Alex DeBrincat? Other Teams Seem More Likely Than the Red Wings

The Islanders are up against the salary cap. They need to move a player in order to bring one back. But what does this mean for a player like Tomas Tatar, who is still on the market?

He had a solid season with the Devils recording 48 points (20 goals and 28 assists). But the issue the cap continues to win this summer. Now, that does not mean he is not signed with a team. Could he be?

The Islanders could use his goal-scoring ability considering it is an area they are lacking in especially if Zach Parise retires.

GM Kent Hughes Will Look To Move More Contracts This Season

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now: Dumont writes that ever since Kent Hughes took over for Marc Bergevin, he has been slowly moving the contracts players signed when Bergevin was there.

Hughes will look to continue that trend will continue this season. But it will not be easy.

NHL Rumors: Shane Pinto Not Signed is Not a Concern for the Ottawa Senators Just Yet

Players like Joel Armia, Christian Dvorak, and Brendan Gallagher all have an injury history and make too much money. Both Dvorak and Armia have two years left on their deals. Dvorak is getting paid $4.45 million a season with Armia $3.4 million a season.

Dvorak has a modified no-trade clause which is tricky, but he cannot only play the wing, but center as well. We know how much teams value centers, especially at the deadline.

Gallagher makes $6.5 million over the next four seasons. Though he had a resurgence, his contract alone will scare teams away.

Hughes will need to be patient before moving the rest of the Bergevin signees.