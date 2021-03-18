NHL Rumors: New York Islanders Lose Anders Lee For The Year and Are Looking For Help Upfront

Arthur Staple: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello announced that forward Anders Lee requires surgery this week and will be out for the rest of this season. Lee will be ready for the 2021-22 season.

Andrew Gross: Lee will be undergoing ACL surgery.

Pierre LeBrun: Would think that the Islanders would now be in the market for a rental winger.

Options for the Islanders could include Kyle Palmieri (if he doesn’t re-sign with the New Jersey Devils), Taylor Hall, and Mikael Granlund.

Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello and Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas could be calling the same teams over the next three weeks.

Arthur Staple: Lamoriello: “We’re always trying to find a scoring winger, even without Anders’ situation. If we can, we will.”

Mike Harrington: Would have to think with Anders Lee done for the season that they will be calling the Buffalo Sabres about Taylor Hall. Would assume they’ll be all-in for Hall.

Andy Graziano: The Islanders will be actively looking to use Lee’s LTIR space to find some help upfront.

Neil Best of Newsday: "It certainly changes our focus," he said. "You lose a player like that, the role he plays, he's our leading goal-scorer , certainly until his injury. "So if we can get ourselves better, we will. We will not do something just for the sake of doing it. But we're now looking a little different."

“It certainly changes our focus,” he said. “You lose a player like that, the role he plays, he’s our leading goal-scorer , certainly until his injury. “So if we can get ourselves better, we will. We will not do something just for the sake of doing it. But we’re now looking a little different.”

With the flat salary cap again next year, and with Lee expected to be ready to return next season, it would make sense for them to go after a rental player. Lamoriello said they would focus on that, but it wouldn’t be their only focus.

“You have to think beyond this year when you make a decision,” Lamoriello said, “because the cap is going to be flat next year, so any contract you take on that is more than one year is going to disrupt whatever you’re doing next year and will put you in worse shape.”

The Islanders are looking at their 2016 fourth-round draft pick in Anatoly Golyshev, who recently had his KHL contract terminated. He recorded 109 goals with 220 points in 403 KHL games.