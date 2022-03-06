NHL Rumors: Lou Lamoriello, The Islanders, And Jakob Chychrun Plus More

What can Lou Lamoriello do with the New York Islanders?

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: It is going to be an interesting couple of weeks for the New York Islanders and Lou Lamoriello. The reality is that New York has gotten no closer to a playoff spot. Plus, time is running out at this point. When a team is 15-20 points out of the final wildcard, they are pretty much presumed sellers.

Whether Lamoriello wants to admit this assessment is a different story entirely. The New York Islanders were expected to be much higher in the standings and be buyers in a couple weeks. Imagine if Devon Toews stayed an Islander for a second. Ah, how things might be different.

New York and Lamoriello have not completely thrown in the towel on this season.

“Should we be better than where we are? In my feeling, yes,” he said.

That means there will be a move or two not to sell necessarily but to shuffle the deck. Lamoriello makes moves like this often in an effort to ultimately retold for next year. Rebuild is not in his vocabulary. What happens in the next two weeks will be telling.

What about Jakob Chychrun, Tyler Motte, and other players?

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: The trade deadline wheel keeps spinning as Frank Seravalli takes a quick look at some possibilities come March 21st. Or, it could be sooner.

Some chatted briefly about a player like Spencer Knight. The Florida Panthers predictably said no. Jakob Chychrun, on the other hand, is one that will not go away so fast. There seems to be interest from teams. It just comes down to who can offer the best package. Arizona does not have to pull the trigger now. They can wait.

After that, there is Tyler Motte, who Vancouver may ultimately keep. A Motte extension may be around what Sean Kuraly received (4 x $2.5 million AAV). IF they cannot sign him, Motte will be gone.

Carolina appears poised to agree to a $4-$4.5 million AAV extension with Jesperi Kotkaniemi. It appears to be a matter of time.

Finally, there is Nick Paul of the Ottawa Senators. Paul was offered a $2 million AAV for three years. Paul’s agent wants more. If they are still far apart come March 21st, Ottawa will trade him.