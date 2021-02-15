NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Anaheim Ducks

Josh Ho-Sang looking to show others he can still play

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders Josh Ho-Sang is playing in Sweden to show the Islanders and others that he can still play. Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello on Ho-Sang: “God gave him talent but he just has to actuate it.”

Would the Penguins be interested in John Gibson?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: A source wonders that Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson might be concerned with where the team is heading. Another source wonders if the Pittsburgh Penguins might be interested with Brian Burke in town.

Sidney Crosby the only untouchable in Pittsburgh. Evgeni Malkin may not want to be traded

Tim Benz of the Pittsburgh Tribune: Over a week ago 105.9 radio host Mark Madden said that Evgeni Malkin wasn’t going to be traded and that he could get a contract extension. This past week on his podcast his tune changed a bit.

“I’ve since got a bit of a disclaimer from somebody who would know,” Madden said. “Saying that Geno is not likely to be traded. Mario (Lemieux) doesn’t want to. But that could be up for review. The only true untouchable is Sid (Crosby).”

Madden wonders that since Malkin’s wife is from Miami, maybe she’d like him to play in Florida, but Madden doesn’t think Malkin wants to be traded.