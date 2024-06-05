NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the Anaheim Ducks

The New York Rangers will have to make decisions on three RFAs

Ethan Sears of The NY Post: The New York Rangers will have to make decisions on RFAs Ryan Lindgren, Kaapo Kakko and Braden Schneider. They may need to make some moves to fit in their contracts.

Lindgren will be looking for a nice raise from his $3 million. Re-signing him should be their second priority behind an Igor Shesterkin extension.

Offer sheets are rare. If the Rangers don’t get anywhere with contract talks with Lindgren’s camp, they could look to trade his rights. He would land them a nice return.

NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, and the Montreal Canadiens

A Schneider extension could come in around $3 million.

Kakko won’t be an easy case. He was scratched for a game in the Conference Finals. Is there a fit with the Rangers? They could save some money and trade his rights.

Could see their UFAs not returning next year – Jack Roslovic, Alexander Wennberg, Blake Wheeler, Erik Gustafsson and Chad Ruhwedel. If they could work out a short-term deal, they might try to re-sign Gustafsson.

How much longer will Trevor Zegras be playing for the Anaheim Ducks?

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on how Trevor Zegras’ days with the Anaheim Ducks could be numbered.

“There’s been a lot of pain points for Trevor Zegras so far on his end. He was injured last year. He was ground down on the RFA negotiations. his best friend was traded. He was pressured to, one of the players pressured to work out in Florida under team control, which ultimately earned the ducks a $50,000 fine.

And then on the other end, we’ve heard, you mentioned not glowing. Like Pat Verbeek, I think has real, he’s not gonna say it publicly. I think internally, the talk has been that they have real reservations as to whether or not he can add additional dimensions to his game.

Is he a talented, creative offensive force? Yes. Are there other things that he needs to add to his game? Yes.

NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, and the St. Louis Blues

And when you have, you know, a bunch of young burgeoning prospects, the need to try and force a square peg into a round hole if that’s how you view him, isn’t really there.”