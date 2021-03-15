NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the Edmonton Oilers

May be hard for the Rangers to trade Buchnevich but they may not be able to afford his next deal

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: The New York Rangers will have some decisions to make on forward Pavel Buchnevich before the trade deadline. Heading into the season it appeared that the Rangers would eventually look at moving the soon-to-be 26-year old at the trade deadline. He’s a pending RFA with arbitration rights. Things may now have changed since he’s their leading point producer heading into this week – 22 points in 26 games.

If they were to move Buchnevich, they may want to get a top-six center who is sort of young, or a grinding winger that is in the mold of Maple Leafs Zach Hyman. Both of these ideas seem unlikely.

It may now take a long-term deal in the $5.5 million range.

The Rangers may find themselves in a three goalie scenario again this season – Igor Shesterkin, Alexandar Georgiev and Keith Kinkaid. Georgiev has another year left at $2.425 million. Kinkaid has another year left at $825,000. Georgiev could be left exposed for the expansion draft.

Oilers at the trade deadline

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: The Edmonton Oilers are sitting a playoff spot. GM Ken Holland when asked if they will look to make some moves before the trade deadline.

“When you get into the playoffs you need size and depth. You either wear somebody down or they’re going to wear you down,” he said. “You’re always looking at the trade deadline for some size, or experience. Guys who have been there before.”

“If there is a player out there who we think can go into our lineup and have an impact more than (just) depth, probably that is something I would look at.”

Any trade would have to be money in. money out.