NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the Los Angeles Kings

Potential Rangers trade targets from 12 teams

Vince Z. Mercogliano of Lohud: A look at each team and a potential trade target(s_ for the New York Rangers.

To sell or not to sell?

Anaheim Ducks – Rickard Rakell

Dallas Stars – Dennis Gurianov; Joe Pavelski; Alex Radulov

San Jose Sharks – Alexander Barabanov; Tomas Hertl

Vancouver Canucks – Brock Boeser; Conor Garland; J.T. Miller

Long shots

Buffalo Sabres – Victor Olofsson

Detroit Red Wings – Sam Gagner; Vladislav Namestnikov

Winnipeg Jets – Andrew Copp; Mark Scheifele

In their wheelhouse

Arizona Coyotes – Travis Boyd; Alex Galchenyuk; Phil Kessel

Chicago Blackhawks – Brandon Hagel; Dominik Kubalik; Dylan Strome

Montreal Canadiens – Artturi Lehkonen

Ottawa Senators – Tyler Ennis; Nick Paul; Zach Sanford; Chris Tierney

Seattle Kraken – Calle Järnkrok; Jared McCann; Alexander Wennberg

A different approach to the deadline this year for the Kings

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The days of the Los Angeles Kings selling on at the deadline may be over. They may not make the playoffs but they are heading in the right direction.

Trust and fit into their organizational approach is key ahead of the March 21st trade deadline.

“When we approach the deadline, that’s the main focus,” said Blake. “We can afford to take a little back on production as long as the player we can trust fits into what we’re doing.”

The Kings are not going to trade pending UFA Dustin Brown. Forward Andreas Athanasiou and defenseman Olli Maatta are also pending UFAs but it doesn’t seem like the Kings are interested in trading them.

If they make a big addition it likely won’t be a rental, but someone who could help them this year and next. They could do a rental depth addition.

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun would make sense with this three years at $4.6 million. They may not end up making an offer for Chychrun.

They could look at adding a scoring winger.

The Kings have assets they move.

“Come deadline, if we can improve by getting a trusting player that can help us, we’re going to look at that option for sure,” Blake said.