NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

It may not be the year for the New York Rangers to go all-in

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: The New York Rangers have played .500 over their last 26 games. Acquiring a third-line center isn’t going to win them the Cup.

This may not be the year to go all-in as there are several holes in their lineup that is keeping them from being serious contenders. It may not be worth sacrificing good future assets.

They do need to address their third-line center position but they should focus on adding some physical players to help make them harder to play against.

NHL Rumors: On What The New York Rangers Could Be Looking To Do

Adam Henrique would improve the team but the Rangers shouldn’t offer more than a second-round pick and B-level prospect. Columbus Blue Jackets Sean Kuraly should be ahead on their list over Jack Roslovic. They should also check in on Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman and San Jose Sharks Luke Kunin.

The Rangers should also be looking for a left-handed third-pairing defenseman who can clear the crease.

The Pittsburgh Penguins need some offensive help

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins have some holes in their middle-six.

Reilly Smith had only two goals in 30 games before his injury. He may not be a fit in Pittsburgh. He has another year left at $5 million. Can they find someone that would be interested?

Their third line hasn’t produced and their power play hasn’t been effective.

Some potential trade candidates to help provide some offense.

Vladimir Tarasenko – Senators – Pending UFA at $5 million. Would likely cost a high draft pick but the Senators are also looking for some veterans to be mentors.

Victor Olofsson – Sabres – One year left at $4.75 million. Scored 28 goals last year but struggling this year. Could cost a mid-round pick and salary needs to be retained.

NHL Rumors: Direction of the Penguins Will Determine Jake Guentzel’s Future in Pittsburgh

Jason Zucker – Coyotes – The former Penguins is a pending UFA at $5.3 million. Would the Coyotes retain for a prospect and an NHL player?