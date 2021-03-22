NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the Vegas Golden Knights

Trade tiers for the New York Rangers

Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic: The New York Rangers would definitely be interested in Jack Eichel if he becomes available. That would be more of an offseason move, if at all. They will likely be sellers, but do have some assets/draft picks they could move for the right player.

Untouchables – Adam Fox, Alexis Lafreniere, Kaapo Kakko and K’Andre Miller.

Barely Touchables – Igor Shesterkin, Filip Chytil, Ryan Lindgren and Nils Lundkvist.

Unmovables – Anthony DeAngelo (likely offseason buyout), Jacob Trouba, Chris Kreider, Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad (no-movement clauses and are important to the team).

Marketable – Ryan Strome (second-round pck and a low level player/prospect?), Pavel Buchnevich (pending RFA) and Brendan Lemieux.

Free for the taking – Jack Johnson and Brendan Smith.

Collected assets to be used at some point – Vitali Kravtsov

Diminished value – Alexandar Georgiev, Brett Howden, Julien Gauthier and Libor Hajek.

What is Buchnevich’s worth?

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: Is it a bigger risk for the New York Rangers to trade forward Pavel Buchnevich at the trade deadline or to pay the pending RFA after the season? He is a year away from unrestricted free agency. He has evolved this season into a complete player.

He is over a point a game over their past 12 games and is their leading scorer. Is four or five years at $5.5 million a reasonable contract offer?

It will be a different deadline for the Golden Knights this year

David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal: In the past, the Vegas Golden Knights have made a splash ahead of the trade deadline. Things will likely be different this season and they may not be looking to tinker with their roster. They don’t have much salary cap space to work with.