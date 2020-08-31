NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the Winnipeg Jets

Rangers mailbag

Larry Brooks o the NY Post: (mailbag) The Buffalo Sabres would likely want the New York Rangers No. 1 pick in a trade for Jack Eichel. If not, likely one of Kaapo Kakko, K’Andre Miller or Adam Fox, plus. It wouldn’t be easy for salary cap reasons as well, now and in the future.

Can’t see the Rangers trading down from the No. 1 pick.

Don’t believe the Rangers see Ryan Strome as a long-term solution as their second-line center. They won’t move on from him until they have someone ready to fill that role.

Don’t see the Rangers having interest in Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin, who has two years left on his deal at $9.5 million. By giving up a first-round pick Kasperi Kapanen, it shows they are trying to win and not selling.

The Rangers could look to package their first-round pick in the 20’s (Hurricanes) with something to acquire a young roster player. It’s also possible that they package the pick and try to move up in the draft.

Think that Henrik Lundqvist has played his last game in a Rangers jersey.

Jets need help on defense and a No. 2 center

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet: (mailbag) Some change could be coming for the Winnipeg Jets this offseason. Most of the Jets core is locked up for at least four more years.

The Jets have a bit of cap space to work with, and it may be more optimal for them to upgrade through free agency as it won’t cost draft picks or prospects. They may not rule out trades but depends on what the cost is.

They have some holes on the blue line and could use a second-line center.

If defenseman Torey Krug hits the open market, he’d be a defenseman worth pursuing. Alex Pietrangelo would be more appealing than Krug.

Though Taylor Hall is likely hitting free agency, he’s a winger and not a center. Only way they may have an interest is if they deal a winger for a center or defenseman.