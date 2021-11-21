NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, the Olympics

Middle-six options for the Rangers

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: Darren Dreger reported that the New York Rangers are looking for a middle-six forward. It’s also believed that the Rangers could be looking to add a veteran defenseman as well.

The Rangers have the assets and about $9 million in salary cap space to work with.

With what they already have committed for next season, the need to extend Kaapo Kakko and fill a few holes, they will likely look at rentals as opposed to someone with term.

Middle-six forwards the Rangers could target in a trade.

Calle Jarnkrok – Seattle Kraken – $2 million

Chris Tierney – Ottawa Senators – $3.5 million

Nino Niederreiter – Carolina Hurricanes – $5.25 million

Marcus Johansson – Seattle Kraken – $1.5 million

Phil Kessel – Arizona Coyotes – $6.8 million

Dylan Strome – Chicago Blackhawks – Blackhawks won’t just give him away.

Artturi Lehkonen – Montreal Canadians – Canadiens won’t just give him away.

Gabriel Vilardi – Los Angeles Kings – Would defensive prospect Zac Jones be enough. A swap for Vitali Kravtsov doesn’t make sense.

Rangers not talking to Strome, and could there be a fit with the Bruins?

Mollie Walker of the New York Post: 28-year old Ryan Strome is a pending unrestricted free agent center. There have been no contract talks between Strome and the New York Rangers.

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: So there have been no talks between the Rangers and Ryan Strome. The Bruins could use a middle-six center. Would a trade involving Strome and Jake DeBrusk work for both sides? The Bruins would likely have to add more to the deal.

Concern about the Olympics growing

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet said there is some concern about the NHL’s participation in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

“The teams and the League — the weariness is growing. There’s worry about the amount of cases and the fact we are heading into the winter. There are also people worried about a three-week quarantine if you test positive over there and players being shut down for that.”

So far this season four teams have been hit fairly hard with COVID – San Jose Sharks, St. Louis Blues, Ottawa Senators and the New York Islanders.

The players maintain they want to go and a couple of postponed games isn’t going to change their opinion.