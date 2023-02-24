NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Colorado Avalanche

Are the Rangers looking to acquire Patrick Kane? Are they getting close?

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: Sources are saying the New York Rangers are trying to see if they can make a Patrick Kane trade work. Kane hasn’t said yet if he will waive his no-movement clause. Even though the Rangers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko, they’ve remained interested.

If the Blackhawks retained 50 percent, and another team retained 50 percent, it would get his cap hit to about $2.625 million.

The Rangers are not interested in trading the first-round pick this year. Would they move their 2024 or 2205?

Stefan Rosner of NYI Hockey Now: A source is saying the New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks are hammering out of the framework of potential Patrick Kane trade. The Rangers have under $1 million in projected salary cap space.

Vitali Kravtsov and Zachary Jones are two players who could be included, as well as draft picks. The Rangers will need to get a third team involved to retain salary.

Mikko Rantanen would welcome Jesse Puljujarvi in Colorado

Alex Young: Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen to is.fi on Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi and if he’d fit in. Joe Sakic asked Rantanen last year about Artturi Lehkonen and how he’d fit in.

Rantanen said he’s friends with Puljujarvi, won a World Junior gold together and have stayed in touch this season.

“Listen, I’ve been thinking the exact same thing,” said Finish NHL start Mikko Rantanen in the Total NHL Forever podcast.

I know what a great guy Jesse is. I would welcome him with open arms. It would a fresh, new start for him here with a good dressing room and good support around him. I beleive it would definitely work,” Rantanen continued.”

Earlier this year, when we were in Edmonton, Jesse and I went out to eat together. He’s a really good guy and a good friend. A nice and fun guy,” Rantanen praises.