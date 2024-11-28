NHL Rumors: New York Rangers First Domino To Fall Coach or Trade

Could the New York Rangers Make a Coaching Change Before Making a Trade?

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined TSN Radio in Montreal to discuss if New York Rangers Peter Laviolette was on the hot seat as the team continues to struggle or is this a roster construction problem by General Manager Chris Drury.

Host: “You know watching that team play, I just, I can’t help but wonder, because they leak chances. They give up a lot of Grade-A scoring chances, and they have the goaltending to bail them out, especially when (Igor) Shesterkin’s is in there. But considering the number of quality chances that they surrender, is there any point where Peter Laviolette would be in trouble?”

Dave Pagnotta: “I haven’t heard it. I mean, I know, (Jim) Montgomery just got let go last week and just joined St Louis yesterday (Sunday), but I haven’t heard much on that, to be honest. And that would be, again, that would be pretty surprising. You know, not in the same situation in Boston’s (11-9-3 right now, the Rangers again, (now 12-8-1).

So yes, expectations are high, but I think this is more of a roster construction, or not necessarily construction, just guys not hitting their stride and not getting the job done. They added Reilly Smith in the offseason. A guy that they’ve been looking at for a little while, and he’s done decently, three goals and eight assists. But they still want somebody else that can step in there offensively.

So we’ll see what they look at. Does, does moving out Trouba and his $8 million cap give them some flexibility to perhaps add at both ends of the rink? To kind of replace him on the back end, but at the same time add somebody up front, as I mentioned.

We’ll obviously have to wait and see on on that aspect. But he’s probably the primary guy that I would look at. But again, they’re willing to be creative. (Kaapo) Kakko’s name has been out there as well for some time. He’s got, or in the final year of his deal, I think he signed a one year.

So they have some pieces that they can dangle and that they’re clearly doing right now.”

NHLRumors.com Note: The New York Rangers are a flawed hockey team. They rely heavily on their goaltenders to win hockey games, which is why Igor Shesterkin wants $12 million a season.

They are too reactive instead of proactive and attacking the puck. However, everyone has stated Laviolette’s second year and what he can do after the first-year bump.

This seems more like it’s on the players than the coach. What was the problem with Gerard Gallant? Was it effort from the players? It was not the coach.

