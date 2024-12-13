NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

A couple of future New York Rangers targets?

Phil Kocher: Larry Brooks on the Latest Up Blueseats Podcast: “I’m asking if Steven Stamkos is unhappy in Nashville and would he want to come to #NYR? You talk about a guy who would come in and change the dynamic? would … that’s a guy who I would ask about.”

Phil Kocher: Emily Kaplan on New Ice City Podcast with Vince Z. Mercogliano: “Any of these top names that you’re going to see available this summer or next, whether it is Mitch Marner, Mikko Rantanen, Jack Eichel — that’s a name I would keep an eye on — #NYR are going to be in on them.”

Brady Tkachuk knows he can’t control the rumor mill

Julian McKenzie of The Athletic: Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk on having his name in the rumors again, and it being out of his control.

“It’s stuff that I can’t really control,” Tkachuk said. “I’m going to be honest. It doesn’t really bother me because it’s coming from a place where, obviously, it’s not true. I think it just speaks to the leadership that we have in this organization with Mr. (Michael) Andlauer and Steve (Staios) and how they have not just my back at this time, but the players through their time here and through the future.

“It’s happened multiple times now and obviously it’s just not true. It would just be a waste of energy to get frustrated with something I can’t control.”

Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot says that it’s unfair for Tkachuk but adds that rumors are rumors and they aren’t going away as it’s part of sports and entertainment.

The Pittsburgh Penguins might have some reservations about Nils Hoglander

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: The Pittsburgh Penguins have been playing better of late. They’ve been linked in recent weeks to Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Hoglander. Have hard the Penguins do like the 23-year-old forward.

Things haven’t gone as planned in Vancouver and he’s fallen out of favor with head coach Rick Tocchet. Tocchet and Penguins coach Mike Sullivan talk, and would think that the Penguins would have some reservations if he’s fallen out of favor with Tocchet. Sullivan trusts Tocchet.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.