NHL Rumors: A Deeper Dive Into Restricted Free Agents

The Most Intriguing Restricted Free Agents For 2022-23

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Restricted free agents do not have the same deadline window as eventual unrestricted free agents. The Roope Hintz deal hints that the cap situation figures to improve. An increased salary cap will drive up the salaries even with the pay for potential concept.

Here are some of the more intriguing situations.

Jesper Bratt – New Jersey Devils

So, Jesper Bratt took the one year, $5.45 million deal as both he and New Jersey punted the situation down the road. The number seems to come in somewhere between $8 and $8.5 million.

This summer is the apex of the situation. Either there is a deal or Bratt gets dealt. New Jersey, Bratt, and the agents will come to some kind of agreement one way or the other.

Timo Meier – San Jose Sharks

For the San Jose Sharks, it is a question of what offer appeals to Mike Grier the most when it comes to Timo Meier. San Jose is not re-signing the forward and his $10 million qualifying offer will make things interesting.

Meier is still another year away from unrestricted free agency. The best offer at or before March 3rd will likely land the talented winger.

Cole Caufield – Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield seems driven to get an extension done via his agent. Early numbers have been very good and both Kent Hughes and his agent seem in the talking phase. Both sides are flexible to a bridge or long-term extension. It’s early.

Trevor Zegras – Anaheim Ducks

There have been no talks between Pat Brisson and Pat Verbeek, but the max-term extension keeps looking more likely with Zegras. The longer this goes, the more dollars it will cost. Keep an eye out here.

Pierre-Luc Dubois – Winnipeg Jets

All signs point to Pierre-Luc Dubois being available next summer. A trade is not likely and probably never will be. Dubois is enjoying a good season and if the Jets make the playoffs, that may only boost his number next July.

Alex DeBrincat – Ottawa Senators

Again, there are so many restricted free agents. The Alex DeBrincat situation has the potential to be kicked one more time. That $9 million kicker is one everyone seems to want to avoid. Time will tell how this plays out. Right now, nothing substantial has been worked on.