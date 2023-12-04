NHL Rumors: Not so fast with a Nikita Zadorov contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks

Donnie & Dhali: Nikita Zadorov’s agent Dan Milstein on if they could work out a contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Dhaliwal: “Okay, then your client is UFA. Is the goal to sign long-term in Vancouver?

Milstein: “You know obviously, you know, we’ll talk to the team if and when they would make a phone call. So they have my number. And, and I sure hope that at some point in time, we’ll sit down and exchange our thoughts and hopefully, there’s a deal.”

Sekeres and Price: Dan Milstein when asked about Nikita Zadorov and a contract extension and what he brings.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Matt Sekeres: “If the conditions were right, would he be really willing to re-sign with the Canucks right now or does he want to take some time and see how this goes in Vancouver?”

Milstein: “Guys, let’s date a little before we get hitched.”

Blake Price: “Oh, okay. Take you out for dinner.”

Milstein: “Yeah, I mean you know, certainly you know, Vancouver has been at the top of Nikita’s list and Vancouver feel, I would imagine very comfortable doing business with me and with, with Nikita as well. And but at the same time, let them get him, let him show what he can do, and let’s, you know, let’s win some games, and we’ll talk about the future.”

Price: “He’s coming up a great year last year 14 goals. This is the contract here though. I mean, I would I would guess a guy in his late 20s, he’s probably thinking I deserve one more raise here as my career goes on here. I’m assuming you’re thinking he’s above $3.75 (million), which is where he is now for you?”

Milstein: “Guys. It’s you know, it’s not about just scoring goals. I mean, he’s a stay-at-home defenseman, you know, he brings, he brings other things to the table. He’s a phenomenal playoffs player. Look at, look at his playoff performance every year when the team made the playoffs. So he’s gonna be huge, huge, huge in the playoffs.

And, and so with that said, you know, let them just come in, let them you know, let them help the team winning, start winning more games, and we’ll take it from there. “