NHL Rumors: Notes on 28 Players Involving 26 Teams

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Arizona Coyotes Jakob Chychrun remains scratched for ‘trade-related reasons.’ Some teams think Chychrun has a very minor issue and the Coyotes don’t want to risk it. The focus remains on the Los Angeles Kings and talks have been hot and cold. Some theory is the Kings have a standing offer and the Coyotes don’t like it enough to accept. The Kings may need some contract to move. The Kings aren’t trading Quinton Byfield and Brandt Clarke.

The Bruins have considered Chychrun but that may not be likely. The Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, and Toronto Maple Leafs are out. Have wondered about the Winnipeg Jets. The Columbus Blue Jackets make sense. The Blue Jackets would have more trade asset when they trade Vladislav Gavrikov.

Believe Karel Vejmelka‘s name came up on talks between the Kings and Coyotes.

Gavrikov wouldn’t make sense for the Kings without an extension. The Boston Bruins, Oilers and Leafs have had some interest.

The Seattle Kraken may not want to lose Carson Soucy for nothing.

It appears that Patrick Kane was hoping to remain in Chicago for at least one more season, and now his first choice, the New York Rangers, appear out. Kane needs to show his hip isn’t an issue. Having some level of interest include the Oilers, Dallas Stars, maybe the Vegas Golden Knights, and Maple Leafs. How much longer will teams want to wait?

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman are getting interest, excluding Seth Jones. Not much surrounding their forwards. Quite on Jonathan Toews until he returns. The Blackhawks are asking a lot for Sam Lafferty and Max Domi wants to stay.

The Leafs are looking for a forward more than a D.

The Oilers are prepared to wait. They’ve looked at Patrick Kane, Erik Karlsson, Shayne Gostisbehere among others. The Sharks may not want to retain 40 percent of Karlsson’s salary. Oilers GM Ken Holland is leary of injuries for players like Joel Edmundson or Tyler Bertuzzi.

Jeff Marek reported the Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning could be keeping an eye on Bertuzzi.

The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils are pushing or Timo Meier. The Golden Knights, Maple Leafs, Stars, and maybe Bruins could be eyeing Meier.

Other St. Louis Blues players who could be dealt include Ryan O’Reilly, Ivan Barbashev and Noel Acciari.

The New York Rangers are looking for as high of draft pick as they can get for Vitali Kravtsov.

The Ottawa Senators have said they won’t trade Alex DeBrincat. Don’t think Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar is an option for the Senators at this time.

Believe the Washington Capitals are trying to extend defenseman Dmitry Orlov.

The Stars, Minnesota Wild, Golden Knights, and Jets have some interest in James van Riemsdyk.

The Philadelphia Flyers would have to be blown away by Travis Konecny offer to move him. The Flyers are looking for centermen. The Flyers may not be in a rush to trade defenseman Nick Seeler.

The Wild are seeing what the interest level is for Jordan Greenway.