NHL Rumors: Oilers, Blackhawks, Flyers, Sabres, Hurricanes, Coyotes, Kings and Avs

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks may be getting to the breaking point with the Duncan Keith trade talks. It is believed the Oilers have turned down some proposals that involved Ethan Bear and/or Ryan McLeod.

Believe that Edmonton and Darnell Nurse have held some contract extension talks.

The Oilers are considering their options in net, from Mike Smith to some younger goalies.

The Philadelphia Flyers and Jakub Voracek may have discussed the idea of a change of scenery. Voracek has been told that he won’t be protected for the expansion draft. He has three years left at an $8.25 million salary cap hit.

For now Seth Jones to the Philadelphia Flyers seems off as they weren’t able to get the commitment they need to make the deal.

: Elliotte Friedman on the Jones to Flyers speculation. “I’m not so sure if Philly is going to be able to pull off a Seth Jones deal,” Friedman said. “I think there’s a couple of places he would consider signing long-term now, but I’m not sure Philly’s one.”

“I just heard that the big question would be would Jones sign in Philly, and I don’t think Philly’s that interested in doing this if they don’t think he will, or if he won’t commit to it now.”

There was some speculation that Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel has backed away from the disc replacement surgery but some sources disagree. Any Eichel trade is likely after the expansion draft. Guessing interested teams would include the Anaheim Ducks, Calgary Flames, Minnesota Wild, and Vegas Golden Knights. To a lesser extent the Boston Bruins, New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings.

The Carolina Hurricanes may be not crazy about the potential salary arbitration number for RFA goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic if they qualify him. They are getting interest in Warren Foegele.

Teams are interested in Arizona Coyotes center Christian Dvorak who has four years left at $4.45 million per.

The Los Angeles Kings could look at wingers like Brandon Saad and Jaden Schwartz.

Think the Colorado Avalanche will re-sign Gabriel Landeskog but if not the Kings could be one of the interested teams. If the Blues are able to trade Vladimir Tarasenko, they could be interested in Landeskog.