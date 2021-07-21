NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canucks, Kraken, Rangers, and the Islanders

Oilers and Barrie talking

Darren Dreger: The Edmonton Oilers and pending UFA defenseman Tyson Barrie have struck up contract talks again.

There have been some preliminary talks but with Adam Larsson leaving for the Kraken, Barie talks are expected to intensify.

Term will be an issue for Barrie. Don’t believe the Oilers want to go longer than five years. Would a four-year deal at $5 million per work?

Canucks RFA Dickinson

Rick Dhaliwal: Pat Morris, the agent for new acquired Vancouver Canucks RFA forward Jason Dickinson: “We have talked with the Canucks about the parameters of a deal, arbitration possibilities, there is work to be done. Jason had 6 teams after him, Travis Green is a heck of a coach, he is excited.”

Rangers and Kraken talking Giordano?

Mollie Walker of the NY Post: The Seattle Kraken are reportedly selecting Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano, and the New York Rangers are interested in acquiring him.

The Kraken may be willing to retain some salary and are believed to have some interest in Rangers forward Ryan Strome.

There had been some speculation that the Strome could be used in part of a package for Jack Eichel.

The Buffalo Sabres are believed to be one of the teams that is interested in Strome.

Islanders freeing up money for their own free agents and maybe a few others

Mollie Walker of the NY Post: If the reports are true the Seattle Kraken select Jordan Eberle, which will free up another $5.5 million. That brings the total to $16.5 million in the past week. Nick Leddy and Andrew Ladd have already been moved out. Johnny Boychuk can be LTIR’d which would give them an additional $6 million.

They need to re-sign RFAs Adam Pelech, Ilya Sorokin and Anthony Beauvillier.

Casey Cizikas is a pending UFA and they may want to bring back.

Zach Parise is one UFA they may be interested in signing.

Free agent defensemen Ryan Suter and Alec Martinez may interest the Islanders.

Re-signing Kyle Palmieri, who was picked up at the trade deadline, could be an option.