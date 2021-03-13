NHL Rumors: Oilers, Nugent-Hopkins, and Trade Tiers for the Jets and Flyers

Oilers and Nugent-Hopkins’ camp have spoken recently

Ryan Rishaug: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland said that he has spoken with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins camp recently. He added that there is going to be a flat salary cap for the next few years and that it is a new marketplace for free agents now.

Holland said that they’d like to keep Nugent-Hopkins but they would need to find a deal that would make sense for both RNH and the Oilers.

Prospect trade tiers for the Winnipeg Jets

Murat Ates of The Athletic: The Winnipeg Jets are not deep on the blue line when it comes to puck-moving defensemen. They could use some help ahead the April 12th trade deadline. Would the Jets consider trading their 2021 first-round pick?

Winnipeg Jets prospect trade tiers.

Tier 1: Elite pieces – Cole Perfetti (C/LW).

Tier 2: Blue-chip prospects – Ville Heinola (LHD), Dylan Samberg (LHD), and David Gustafsson (C). The Jets don’t have that many high-end forward prospects so moving Gustafsson may not be a smart idea.

Tier 3: The sweet spot – Kristian Vesalainen (LW), Logan Stanley (LHD), Declan Chisholm (LHD), Leon Gawanke (RHD).

Tier 4: Beyond the sweet spot – Johnny Kovacevic (RHD), Henri Nikkanen (C), and Nathan Smith (C).

Trade tiers for the Philadelphia Flyers

Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic: The next few weeks will dictate have aggressive Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher will be. Looking at the trade tiers for the Flyers.

The Untouchables – Claude Giroux, Kevin Hayes, Carter Hart, and Sean Couturier.

The “maybe … if they lose six straight and decide to sell” – Scott Laughton, Michael Raffl, James van Riemsdyk, Brian Elliott, Jakub Voracek, and Erik Gustafsson.

The ‘just keep him unless you need to clear money” – Shayne Gostisbehere, Justin Braun, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, and Robert Hagg.

The “it would take a blockbuster” – Travis Konecny, Nolan Patrick, Oskar Lindblom, Cam York, Philippe Myers, Travis Sanheim, Ivan Provorov and Joel Farabee.

The “we’re pushing in some chips” – 2021 first-round pick, Any other draft pick, A-tier prospects (Morgan Frost, Egor Zamula, Bobby Brink, and Tyson Foerster), All the other prospects (Emil Andrae, Zayde Wisdom, Ronnie Attard, Wade Allison, Mason Millman, and Tanner Laczynski).