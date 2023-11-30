NHL Rumors: Oilers scouting the Blue Jackets heavily, and Scouting TOR-FLA and PHI-CAR on Tuesday

The Edmonton Oilers have a group of three out scouting the Columbus Blue Jackets

Eric Engels: The Edmonton Oilers had three scouts listed to attend last night’s Montreal Canadiens – Columbus Blue Jackets game.

Mark Spector: Listed to attend were Oilers assistant GM Brad Holland, pro scout Warren Rychel and goaltending scout Jeff Salajko.

Goaltenders were Elvis Merzlikins versus Sam Montembeault.

Mark Scheig: The Oilers group was at the Columbus Blue Jackets – Boston Bruins game on Monday as well.

David Pagnotta: The Edmonton Oilers and Columbus Blue Jackets are two teams that have been looking to make some moves for a while now.

Wonder if the Oilers have been looking at Blue Jackets defenseman Adam Boqvist.

David Pagnotta: The Blue Jackets have been looking to move a defenseman.

Defenseman Andrew Peeke was scratched last night.

The Canadiens do have three goaltenders on their roster, and the Oilers have spoken to them about Jake Allen and Sam Montembeault.

The Fourth Period: The Columbus Blue Jackets have made Andrew Peeke, Adam Boqvist and Jake Bean available for trade this season. Boqvist and Bean played both Monday and Wednesday night.

The Edmonton Oilers would need to move a roster player in any trade as they’re tight against the salary cap.

Out scouting on Tuesday night

David Pagnotta: Scouts listed to attend Tuesday’s game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers: Dallas Stars (3), Tampa Bay Lightning (2), New York Islanders, Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins, Winnipeg Jets, St. Louis Blues, New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings, Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Chicago Blackhawks and the Seattle Kraken.

Adam Kimelman: Scouts listed to attend Tuesday’s game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes: Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo Sabres, Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken, Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets, Vegas Golden Knights and the New York Islanders.