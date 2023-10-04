NHL Rumors: On Why the Toronto Maple Leafs Experiment of William Nylander at Center has to Work

OverDrive: Chris Johnston on William Nylander at center and why it kind of has to work out for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Brian Hayes: “If and when this goes awry, and who will make that decision that it’s not working? Is it (Sheldon) Keefe? Is it (Brad) Treliving? How much of say will Nylander have?

If he goes back to the wing, what happens up the middle of the ice?”

Johnston: “Well that’s the question for me, certainly with the forward group. I won’t say they’re lacking depth but they’re lacking in maybe obvious options.

Because David Kampf, while they obviously like him, they gave him a four-year contract in the offseason, I think you kind of have him pegged as your fourth-line center. And there isn’t another obvious option.

I’m mean Max Domi did play a lot of center last year in Chicago and even in Dallas after going over there at the deadline. I suppose he could be the guy shifted over but it’s probably not what you want to do entering the season.

So, the way I look at it is, is absent some sort of trade I guess maybe happens near the deadline, although I don’t see the Leafs having a ton of cap space then. I think that this is one of those experiments that really kind of have to work. And it’s probably the main reason you’re gonna see them give it a real length of time there.

Because I don’t think there is an obvious plan B that’s sitting at the ready here. I guess maybe the answer is Kampf playing as a third-line center and calling someone up from the Marlies to put on the fourth-line, and just making it work from there.

But, you know, clearly they think that they’re better to have three lines that you’re looking for some scoring from. And typically David Kampf hasn’t played on lines that are counted on for offense.

So I think that this is probably why it’s going to be given a real length of time here to work and adjust from there.”

…. and then yesterday

Jonas Siegel: The Toronto Maple Leafs had William Nylander on the wing with John Tavares and Max Domi.