NHL Rumors: Optimism Suddenly Gone in Boston’s Talks with Jeremy Swayman

Things Got A little Quiet in Boston Surrounding Jeremy Swayman

One of the biggest restricted free agents remaining on the market is Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

Over the last two seasons, but especially last year, it became clear that Swayman was Boston’s number-one guy, especially in the playoffs. After a problematic negotiation the previous year, Swayman is doing business this off-season.

Both parties did not file for arbitration. There was a sense of growing optimism about the Bruins’ netminder’s new contract extension. However, that does not seem to be the case now.

Dave Pagnotta joined Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Boomer Gordon and Jake Hahn and was asked about the ongoing talks between the Boston Bruins and Jeremy Swayman and where things stand.

Boomer Gordon: “I don’t know where you move on from that one, and that only leaves one. RFA, and I know you haven’t written about it, but do you have any thoughts on where Boston is going with Swayman?”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah, you know what? About a week ago, little over a week ago, both sides seem to be pretty comfortable, or at least that was the message they were relaying, that, yep, they’ll be able to get something done, and that there’s no panic on either side yet. I don’t get that exact same sense now.

You know, things seem to have changed. Obviously, there was a report, by Ryan Whitney suggesting that, you know, a four-year extension, six and a quarter the other day. I don’t, I haven’t been able to verify that. I’m not doubting him by any stretch. But I would imagine that if you’re Swayman, you’re not going near that type of deal. You’re looking at eight plus on an AAV. And maybe that’s even lowballing it a little bit.

But, you know, once you moved out, once the Bruins, excuse me, moved out, Linus, Ullmark, the belief at the time was all right, well, they’re just going to hammer away in an extension, and that’ll pretty much be, you know, just just an easy approach to getting a deal done.

Obviously, not the case, as we’re 12 days away from camp, so they’ve got to hunker down on this one. But both sides now being very, very quiet about how things are progressing. You know, if you’re a Bruins fan, you’re certainly hoping it’s progressing in a positive light.”