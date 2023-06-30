NHL Rumors: Options for Bruins Pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi
Elliotte Friedman on Sports 590 on options for pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi. Will the Toronto Maple Leafs be one of the interested teams?
Apr 23, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period of game four in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Sportsnet 590 The Fan: Elliotte Friedman on Sports 590 on options for pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi. Will the Toronto Maple Leafs be one of the interested teams?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Matt Marchese: “Okay, yesterday you also tweeted out Tyler Bertuzzi will test free agency tomorrow. Are you a little a bit surprised in that because we know Boston was trying to make moves because they wanted to make Tyler Bertuzzi a priority this offseason.

Is there a chance you think he still returns to Boston or do you think he may have priced himself out of Boston with their current situation?”

Friedman: “Well I just think that, I think Bertuzzi is his right, he’s looking for term and I’m just not sure that Boston was able to. I don’t know if money was the problem or the term was more of the issue. And I think that’s kind of been, some of the situation that happened to him in Detroit. It may have happened again with him in Boston.

But look, I think Boston is in a really tough spot. The other thing I think is, I think Bertuzzi will have a lot of suitors once he gets to the market.

I think Barbashev signing in Vegas was the best thing I think could have happened for Bertuzzi cause it took another similar player off the board. I just think that’s huge for him.

I think there will be a lot of interest in him. I wouldn’t be surprised if Toronto is one of the teams that takes a long look at him. We’ll see where it goes.

Marchese: “Would you put Pittsburgh on the list as well?”

Friedman: “I think everybody will ask. Absolutely. He’s the kind of player you need. Everybody’s looking for that now. Strong guy who can win battles. He’s a skilled player.