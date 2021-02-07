NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senartors, and the Vancouver Canucks

Senators looking to move Stepan and clear up some space on their blue line

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman said that the Ottawa Senators are looking at potentially trading forward Derek Stepan.

“Ottawa is moving to try and make a move with Derek Stepan,” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said. “I don’t think this is a performance issue as much as it’s a family issue. He’s away from his family and I think they want to get him closer.”

Bruce Garrioch: “As I noted on @TSNHockey Thursday, Derek Stepan was excited to get dealt to the #Sens , but the reality of not seeing his family until May 8 make the situation difficult. The couple has three children _ including a newborn _ and a visit would require 14-day quarantine.”

Friedman also notes on the number of defensemen the Senators have.

“Also the other situation there is they now have a lot of bodies on their blue line. Erik Brannstrom after a long quarantine is back and ready to go, playing well. Artem Zub is playing well. I think they are looking to lessen the load on their D was well.”

The Canucks could look to move Virtanen as a short-term shakeup

Sportsnet: Chris Johnston when asked what he’s hearing with the Vancouver Canucks as they continue to struggle.

