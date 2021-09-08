NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the San Jose Sharks

A bridge deal for Brady wouldn’t take long

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: After signing his contract extension yesterday, Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion said the rebuild is done and it’s time to take the next step.

The Senators need to still re-sign Brady Tkachuk, and though no one is sure where it originated from, there is speculation that he only wants a short-term deal. Tkachuk is not telling teammates and friends how contract talks are going.

The Senators are hoping for a long-term deal. If they can’t agree on a long-term deal, a three-year bridge deal shouldn’t take long to put together.

“We talked as recently as Friday,” said Dorion. “We’re not going to negotiate in public, but talks are ongoing and they’ve been very positive so far. So hopefully the next announcement is definitely more important than this announcement.”

Dorion added they are still seeing what is available and they could be looking to add a winter.

“Some years it’s easer than others. Some teams could have cap issues once the season starts, or maybe they want to go with younger players and they want to bring in a veteran or we might have some young guys knocking on the door.”

The Sharks should consider almost anything

James O’Brien of NBC Sports: The San Jose Sharks haven’t been able to find a taker for foward Evander Kane and there havs been trade speculation surrounding Tomas Hertl and Timo Meier.

The Sharks should at least consider moving anyone not named William Eklund.

The soon-to-be 28-year old Hertl has a year left at $5.625 million and will be looking for a raise. They should be looking to sell high on him. Limiting their options is his three-trade list. He may realize where the Sharks sit and be willing to expand that list.

Trading Meier may be selling low at the moment. The 24-year old makes $6 million.

Trading Kane at $7 million a season with off-ice issues is no easy feat.

The Sharks also have some big contracts in Erik Karlsson ($11.5 million through 2026-27), Marc-Edouard Vlasic ($7 million for five more years) and Brent Burns ($8 million for four more years).