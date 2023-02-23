NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators Are Buyers More Than Sellers

Are the Ottawa Senators buyers or sellers at the deadline?

Ian Mendes of The Athletic: Mendes writes with the Senators going 7-2-1 over the last 10 games, the mindset around the Senators has changed. A few weeks ago the Senators were a clear seller at the deadline, but with their winning ways, that mindset has changed to being a buyer.

As general manager, Pierre Dorion stated the next seven games will be crucial for which direction the Senators go in.

NHL Rumors: Senators GM scouting the LA Kings again, a the biggest need for each team

“I think everyone is wondering, ‘Are we a buyer or a seller?’ Let’s see where these next seven games take us,” Dorion said. “We have a plan in place if we are going to be a buyer. If we are going to be a seller. We might also be standing pat also.”

As Mendes wrote, the Senators could be buyers in certain positions and also a seller at certain positions. One thing is clear the Senators want to have a plan in place when they go to Madison Square Garden on March 2nd to play the Rangers.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Garrioch writes there are several unrestricted free agents the Senators could move out including Austin Watson, Cam Talbot, and veteran defenceman Nick Holden.

Alex DeBrincat is not getting traded

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Garrioch writes that Dorion wants his team to play meaningful games and they are in that position right thus trading forward Alex DeBrincat is off the table.

NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators -; Anton Forsberg, Nikita Zaitsev, Alex DeBrincat and Austin Watson

The Senators acquired DeBrincat in the offseason but as Dorion pointed out he will see where everything goes at the end of the year and if he can get a contract extension done with DeBrincat.

Ian Mendes of The Athletic: Mendes writes there has not been much traction in terms of contract talks between both parties. DeBrincat is leaving the negotiations up to his agent. But as of now, things are quiet.

Travis Hamonic is not on the block as well

Ian Mendes of The Athletic: Mendes writes another player the Senators are not moving at the deadline is defenceman Travis Hamonic. The Senators like what he brings to the table and has been a great mentor to young defenseman Jake Sanderson. As Mendes notes there is a possibility the Senators give Hamonic an extension, but that is for after the season.

Senators still looking to add a defenseman

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Garrioch writes the Senators are looking to add a defenseman along with about 22 other teams at the deadline. Dorion will look to improve his team at any position at the deadline.