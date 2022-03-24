NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Arizona Coyotes, Vegas Golden Knights, and Jonathan Toews

Buyouts this offseason for the Senators?

Shawn Simpson: The Ottawa Senators could buy out Colin White‘s contract this offseason. Nikita Zaitsev has bonus money in his contract so a buyout is doubtful. Matt Murray has a big contract and his buyout would be big money. A Michael Del Zotto would also make sense.

The Coyotes to the rescue?

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast said that Arizona could come to the rescue of the Vegas Golden Knights and Evgenii Dadonov. Jeff Marek asks how?

“Well, the trade deadline remember is a deadline for the rest of that year, I believe a team like Arizona will make itself known, if you want to try again we’re here.

Again, I don’t know if the Coyotes are on his list or not, one of the reasons the California teams were apparently on his list was for tax reasons, Arizona has a really good tax set up.”

Toews on his future

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews on his future after the trade deadline move: “For the longest time, the thought never entered my mind to leave Chicago. In this case, you can’t help but picture yourself and what it’d be like to play for another team and what that experience would bring.”

Charlie Roumeliotis: Toews continued: “That pops into your mind obviously, but again, Chicago’s my home, I love the Blackhawks, I love the organization, it’s been my family for a long time and I’m not putting the cart before the horse or getting ahead of myself in any way.”

Ben Pope: Toews added that GM Kyle Davidson has promised to let him know the organization’s plans and he’s looking forward to hearing their thoughts and what the future may hold.