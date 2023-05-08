NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, and the New York Rangers

Would the Senators trade Alex DeBrincat to a division rival? Does he really make sense for the Red Wings?

Ansar Khan of MLive: (mailbag) The Ottawa Senators could look to move forward Alex DeBrincat by the draft as he may be luke warm on signing a long-term extension with the team. He’s an RFA with a $9 million qualifying offer and would be a UFA after next season.

Would the Senators consider trading DeBrincat to another team in the division? Guess that they will move him to the Western Conference or the Metro division and not a division team like the Detroit Red Wings. Teams potentially linked to DeBrincat include the Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues and Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings do have an extra first (Islanders pick) and three seconds.

For the Red Wings, is the 5-7 forward worth $9 million a season on a long-term deal for a team that could use some more size?

Being able to trade for Kyle Conner seems like a long-shot and a player the Winnipeg Jets would want to keep.

The Rangers addressed one question after they fired Gerald Gallant, but there are other areas that need addressing

Vincent Z. Mercogliano of Lohud: Some areas for the New York Rangers to address this offseason. Gerard Galland was relieved of his head coaching duties (firing happened after the article was written).

The New Jersey Devils series showed that the Rangers didn’t have the speed, and grinders, to play Gallant’s aggressive forechecking style. The Rangers relied too much on goaltending and special teams. The Rangers went ‘stargazing’ when they traded for Patrick Kane rather than adding role pieces.

They have just under $12.5 million in projected salary cap space with eight or nine spots to fill. It’s going to be hard to bring back either Kane or Vladimir Tarasenko without them taking a discount. Re-signing priorities will go to RFAs K’Andre Miller and Alexis Lafreniere.

Artemi Panarin has had regular-season success but has underperformed in the playoffs. Panarin has a full no-movement. They’ll need to continue to find a way to build around him.

It would be hard to make big changes and five of their more expensive players have no-movement clauses – Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Jacob Trouba, Chris Kreider and Vincent Trocheck.

Could Barclay Goodrow ($3.642 million) be made available? Would GM Chris Drury look at moving one of Lafreniere or Kaapo Kakko?